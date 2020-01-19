Stacey Wayne Meeks
June 29, 1944 - January 14, 2020
Macon, GA- Stacey Wayne Meeks, 75, of Macon, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00AM at Hart's Chapel of the Cupola. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. Burial will be private at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, Navicent Health, 888 Pine Street, Macon, Georgia 31201.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 19, 2020