Staci Lynn Hershner
May 24, 1972 - March 9, 2020
Macon, Georgia- On the evening of Monday, March 9, 2020, Staci Lynn Hershner, 47, passed away at her residence in Macon. The daughter of Kathy McCallum and the late Gordon Johnson, Staci was born in Marietta, Georgia. She graduated from Southwest High School and was a gifted infant caretaker at BrightStar Learning Center for the past three years. Staci always had a passion for helping others, and would even give a person in need the last dollar out of her wallet if it meant that they would not go without. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, whose memory will be dearly cherished by her loved ones and friends.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her husband, Andy Hershner; children, Christopher Lamb, Marcus Hershner, and Trenton Hershner; mother, Kathy McCallum; and siblings, David Johnson, Tessa Townsend, and Phillip McCallum.
At the family's request, all services are private.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Compassionate Care Hospice of Middle Georgia, especially to Aranda, Scott, and Heather, for taking amazing care of Staci during her final days. This group of caretakers were truly amazing and will forever remain in the hearts of Staci's family.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2020