Stan Cochran
1953 - 2020
Macon, GA- Stan Cochran passed away unexpectedly at his home in Macon, Georgia on Saturday, September 5th at the age of 66. He was a devoted father and grandfather deeply committed to lifelong learning and being an exceedingly chill dude.
Stanly William Cochran was born to the late William and Jo Ann Cochran in San Diego, California on November 24th, 1953.
Stan graduated from Georgia Southern University in 1976 where he was a proud member of Delta Tau Delta. He earned an M.A. from Mercer University in 1994, but his allegiance was clearly to the Eagle Nation.
Stan retired from Geico in 2018 after a full and happy career, though he was quick to express his disdain for "most of those silly commercials." In retirement, Stan enjoyed working as little as possible, building his sci-fi collection, and above all else, spending time with his family.
Stan is survived by brother Frank Cochran and wife Holly, sister Brenda Barbee and husband Jimmy, nephews Gregory Cochran, Christopher Cochran and his wife Mary and great-niece Mackenzie. Stan was devoted to his children Jon Cochran and Melissa Cochran Potter, sons-in-law Ben Bolling and Jonathan Potter, and his beloved granddaughter Nora Rose Potter.
Stan ended every conversation with his children reminding them to be "good, safe, and careful." In the time of COVID-19, when irresponsible public policy and individual behaviors prevented Stan from safely seeing his loved ones, Jon and Melissa want to emphasize the enduring importance of Stan's benediction: be good, safe, and careful for the sake of your family, friends, and community.
A virtual memorial service honoring Stan's life will be held on Saturday, September 19th at 1 PM via Zoom. For more information, please contact stancochranmemorial@gmail.com.
The family will also organize a formal service when the public health climate permits.
Donations honoring Stan's life and legacy may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.


View the online memorial for Stan Cochran


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 11, 2020
Good memories of many conversations with Stan over the years at GEICO. Fine individual and always very helpful. I will remember our friendship.
John Laughter
