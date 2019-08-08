Stanley Lewis Holmes
March 10,1952 - August 2, 2019
Atlanta, GA- Services for Stanley Lewis Holmes are 12:00 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Mark Baptist Church with burial in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Mr. Holmes was born in Macon to the parentage of the late James Walter and Ethel Mae Holmes. He was a graduate of Jones County High School and attended Macon Jr. college. He worked for Klecon Fiber Glass Company and as an Automotive Technician for National Car Rental, which later became Enterprise Car Rental Company.
Survivors include: son, Quincy (Erica) Holmes, Fairburn, GA; two sisters, Helen Holmes, Union City, GA and Barbara Ann Redd of Macon, GA; niece, Carmelita Redd, Newnan, GA; two nephews, Nadarius Redd and Donald Chatman both of Macon, GA; three grandchildren, Kennedy, Khylie and Kinsley Holmes; three step-children, Shawanda Washington, Duluth GA, Monica Patrick and Jermaine Scott both of Macon, GA.
Hutchings Service
View the online memorial for Stanley Lewis Holmes
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019