Stanley Sebastian Richardson
September 17, 1963 - July 20, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Stanley Sebastian Richardson, 56, passed away July 20, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Stanley was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Donald Richardson. He was retired from the USPS.
He is survived by his mother, Jacquelyn Richardson; daughters, Chasity and Brittany Richardson; grandchildren, Caniya, Zyan, Zoe, Derrick Jr., Demoni, Landon, and Logan; brother, Don Z. Richardson; and nieces.
