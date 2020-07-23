1/1
Stanley Sebastian Richardson
1963 - 2020
Stanley Sebastian Richardson
September 17, 1963 - July 20, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Stanley Sebastian Richardson, 56, passed away July 20, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Stanley was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Donald Richardson. He was retired from the USPS.
He is survived by his mother, Jacquelyn Richardson; daughters, Chasity and Brittany Richardson; grandchildren, Caniya, Zyan, Zoe, Derrick Jr., Demoni, Landon, and Logan; brother, Don Z. Richardson; and nieces.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Stanley Sebastian Richardson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jeffery Daniels
Friend
July 23, 2020
May the memories of your most loved one continue to bring you all joy and comfort in the years to come.
Darius Rowland
Friend
