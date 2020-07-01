Stanley Seth Bush
June 12, 1947 - June 28, 2020
Macon, GA- Stanley Seth Bush, 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Services will be private due to the Covid virus. A memorial service will be held at a later date when the covid restrictions are lifted. Anyone wishing to send memoriams, please send in his memory to the Masonic Home of Georgia, Grand Lodge Secretary, P.O. Box 4183, Macon GA 31208 or to your favorite charity.
Seth was born in Keene, New Hampshire to the late Stanley Seth Bush, Sr. and Priscilla Gates Bush. Seth worked most of his life as a small contractor. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge he first joined in Sylvester, Worth Lodge #194, and his current lodge in Macon, Rutland Lodge #298.
He will be forever missed by his wife of twenty-one years, Pat Canipe Bush of Macon, three children; Dr. Seth (Jeana) Bush of Macon, Christopher (Nicole) Bush of Peachtree City, and Elizabeth Bacon of Athens, five grandchildren, brother, Doug (Judy) Bush of Marietta, two sisters; Christi (Cary) Fordyce of Arnoldsville and Nancy (Charles) Davis of Loganville, five nieces and nephews, step-daughter; Carrie Dodd of Decatur, three step-grandchildren; Alastor, XI and Mariele, sister-in-law; Lee (Bo) Edwards of Milledgeville, and their son; Bo Edwards of Nashville, and four step-nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 1, 2020.