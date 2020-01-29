Dr. Stanley William Jacklin
05/08/1929 - 01/26/2020
Fort Valley, GA- Dr. Stanley William Jacklin, 90, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, after an extended illness. Family will greet friends beginning at 2:30 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020, in the Chapel of Fort Valley United Methodist Church, 303 West Church Street in Fort Valley. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 PM with Charles Bartlett officiating, followed by burial with military honors in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, to the late William Russell Jacklin and Hazel Kunzman Jacklin, Dr. Jacklin served in the Army during the Korean War. He received his doctorate in entomology from Cornell University and began his career at the USDA Research Station in Byron before becoming a biology professor at Fort Valley State. He retired from logistics management at Robins Air Force Base in 1996. His family remembers him as being "strong willed" in every positive way.
Dr. Jacklin will be greatly missed by his family including his devoted wife of 58 years, Roberta Jacklin; their sons, Charles Jacklin (Angie), Victor Jacklin (Kim), and Clinton Jacklin (Seongrye Park); grandchildren, Jonathan, William, Deborah, and Sophia; and a sister, Kathleen Jacklin. He is preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth and Stuart, and a sister, Lucille.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Samaritan's Purse designated to help veterans. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 29, 2020