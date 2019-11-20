Star J. White
March 21, 1978 - November 16, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Star J. White. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St Peters Baptist Church located at 1361 Fort Hill Street, Macon, GA. 31217. Interment Services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend David L. Stanley will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of relatives and friends. The family may be contacted at 2194 Melton Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31217. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 20, 2019