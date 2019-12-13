Stella Holmes Kaigler (1928 - 2019)
Bobby Glover Mortuary
1006 Creekwood Drive
Perry, GA
31069
(478)-987-4406
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
1300 Washington Street
Perry, GA
Obituary
Stella Holmes Kaigler
January 1, 1928 - December 9, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Funeral services will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in New Hope Baptist Church, 1300 Washington Street, Perry, Georgia. Interment in Rest Haven Cemetery, 401 Marshallville Road, Perry, Georgia. Survivors will be listed in the church program and the website at http://www.bobbyglovermortuary.us. Bobby E. Glover Mortuary in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 13, 2019
