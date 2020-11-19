Stephanie Senger
November 28, 1981 - November 12, 2020
Canton, Georgia - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Stephanie Diann Senger, a beloved mother, daughter and wife, on November 12, 2020 at the age of 38.
Stephanie was born on November 28, 1981 at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene Texas and grew up in middle Georgia. A beautiful woman inside and out, Stephanie would do anything for her family and friends. She lived with vigor, gave advice with compassion, and created laughter through her contagious love of life.
Family was the center of Stephanie's life and being a mother to her son, William Dylan Purdue, was what brought her the greatest joy. She loved going on travel adventures with her husband, Mark Senger, as well as just spending time together and making him laugh. Stephanie was also the mother to her fur baby Katie, and they were inseparable.
Stephanie is survived by her mother, Donna James, and her stepfather, Clay Walker; her grandmother, JoAnne James; her sisters Amy Zmak (Justin) and Jo Cathcart (Alex); her niece Lillibeth Zmak and nephews Ryan Zmak, Ayn Walters and Liam Cathcart; her stepbrother William Walker Jr and stepsister Alexandra Walker; her half-sister Lacy Hanson and half-brothers Ryan and Seth Hanson; and her stepdaughter Makenzie Senger and stepson Ethan Senger.
She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter and aunt. Those who loved her will never forget her strength, wit, charm, wisdom and grace and are deeply saddened by her untimely passing.
Stephanie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the healthcare professionals at Cartersville Medical Center and Emory University Hospital who cared for Stephanie like family.
Due to COVID restrictions, services for Stephanie will be for immediate family only. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Stephanie's family would appreciate donations to her son Dylan's college fund at Ugift529.com
(Ugift code: 753-207).