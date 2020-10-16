1/
Stephen Adkins
1946 - 2020
September 16, 1946 - October 13, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- – Stephen Jerome Adkins, 74, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at The Medical Center Navicient Health. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007.
Stephen was born on September 16, 1946 in Macon, GA to the late Alton and Grace (Butler) Adkins. He worked as an accountant for many years until his retirement. Stephen loved woodworking, playing golf and fishing in his spare time.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Saundra (Collins) Adkins; daughter: Wendi Adkins (Ian); son: Jeffrey Adkins; grandchildren: Mallory, Aubree, Hunter, Christopher and Autumn; great-grandchild: Keelan; brother: Thomas E. Adkins.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.


View the online memorial for Stephen Adkins


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
