Stephen Adkins
September 16, 1946 - October 13, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- – Stephen Jerome Adkins, 74, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at The Medical Center Navicient Health. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007.
Stephen was born on September 16, 1946 in Macon, GA to the late Alton and Grace (Butler) Adkins. He worked as an accountant for many years until his retirement. Stephen loved woodworking, playing golf and fishing in his spare time.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Saundra (Collins) Adkins; daughter: Wendi Adkins (Ian); son: Jeffrey Adkins; grandchildren: Mallory, Aubree, Hunter, Christopher and Autumn; great-grandchild: Keelan; brother: Thomas E. Adkins.
