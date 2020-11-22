SENIOR AIRMAN STEPHEN HARMON
November 19, 2020
Valdosta, Georgia - SENIOR AIRMAN STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER HARMON, age 22, of Valdosta, GA, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM Monday, November 23, at Chauncey City Cemetery.
Stephen was born in Milledgeville, GA, and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, he was raised in Gray, GA and was a 2015 graduate of Jones County High School. He attended Valdosta State University for one year prior to joining the U.S. Air Force. For the last 2 ½ years he has served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Moody AFB in Valdosta. He worked as a jet engine mechanic and specialized on C-130 Cargo Aircraft. Stephen enjoyed working as a mechanic and working on cars and motorcycles.
He is survived by his Mother and Father – Mary Elizabeth Boley Harmon and William Franklin Harmon, Jr. of St. Augustine, FL; Sister – Sarah Harmon Abercrombie (Mat) of Grand Junction, CO; Brother – William Joshua Harmon (Khushnum Sauna) of Chicago, IL; Niece – Ryann Abbie Abercrombie of Grand Junction, CO; Maternal Grandparents – Patricia and Ken Ziegler of Bonaire; Great-Aunt – Lucy Chasteen Baker of Macon; Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends throughout the United States.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to Chauncey Baptist Church, P.O. Box 268 Chauncey, GA 31011. Stephen will lie-in-state from 1:00PM-3:00PM Sunday, November 22, at Southerland Funeral Chapel. www.stokes-southerland.com