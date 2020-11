SENIOR AIRMAN STEPHEN HARMONNovember 19, 2020Valdosta, Georgia - SENIOR AIRMAN STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER HARMON, age 22, of Valdosta, GA, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM Monday, November 23, at Chauncey City Cemetery.Stephen was born in Milledgeville, GA, and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, he was raised in Gray, GA and was a 2015 graduate of Jones County High School. He attended Valdosta State University for one year prior to joining the U.S. Air Force. For the last 2 ½ years he has served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Moody AFB in Valdosta. He worked as a jet engine mechanic and specialized on C-130 Cargo Aircraft. Stephen enjoyed working as a mechanic and working on cars and motorcycles.He is survived by his Mother and Father – Mary Elizabeth Boley Harmon and William Franklin Harmon, Jr. of St. Augustine, FL; Sister – Sarah Harmon Abercrombie (Mat) of Grand Junction, CO; Brother – William Joshua Harmon (Khushnum Sauna) of Chicago, IL; Niece – Ryann Abbie Abercrombie of Grand Junction, CO; Maternal Grandparents – Patricia and Ken Ziegler of Bonaire; Great-Aunt – Lucy Chasteen Baker of Macon; Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends throughout the United States.In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to Chauncey Baptist Church, P.O. Box 268 Chauncey, GA 31011. Stephen will lie-in-state from 1:00PM-3:00PM Sunday, November 22, at Southerland Funeral Chapel. www.stokes-southerland.com