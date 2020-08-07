Stephen Gaines
June 19, 1949 - August 4, 2020
Warner Robins , Georgia - Stephen L. Gaines, Sr., born in Fitzgerald, GA, a dedicated law enforcement officer and retired US military veteran, passed away on August 4, 2020 at the age of 71.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy Gaines, his children; Stephen (Lynn Gaines), Amy (Keith Tyson), Chad Woodard (Heidi Baker), Jami, Victoria (John Washington) and Heather Gaines; his brothers Ronald and Keith Gaines and his 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, David and Nell Gaines and his son Heath Gaines.
Stephen was a devoted husband, proud father and loving Papa. He spent his last 4 years in the company of his youngest grandson, Connor, teaching him all that he knew until his final days. He was a devout Christian and outstanding member of the community. He always had a story to tell and a song to sing.
He retired with 32 years of service as a Master Seargant in the GA Air National Guard with the 202nd EIS. For the last 28 years, Corporal Gaines served as a police officer with Mercer University. For 7 years, he protected the Bibb and Houston County communities as a traffic control officer. He was an avid HAM Radio operator for over 50 years known to his friends around the world as KD4HNO or AK4DF.
Papa, you will be missed deeply by all us. As you would say, "it's not goodbye, it's see you later." "Smile and wave boys, smile and wave."
His services will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 4:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00PM to 7:00PM.
Please go to www.heritagememorial funeralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook and to leave a condolence for the family.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with Corporal Gaines's arrangements.