Rev. Stephen KrysalkaSeptember 30, 1917 - February 23, 2019Macon, GA- A celebration of the life and ministry of Rev. Stephen Krysalka will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Hills Baptist Church, Macon GA, with Dr. Jake Hall, Rev. Cass DuCharme, and Dr. Jim Bruner officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation with the family will be one hour before services in the church parlor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland Hills Baptist Church in his memory.Stephen Krysalka was born in Pittsburgh PA in 1917, the son of Nicholas and Anna Kryzalka. His brother and sisters, John Krysalka, Mary Korpa, and Julie Waronsky, preceded him in death. His wife Juanita Brown Krysalka and son Stephen Krysalka, Jr., also preceded him in death. Survivors include his son Richard (Susan) Krysalka of Fleming Island FL, and daughter Surelle K. Pinkston (David W.) of Macon.He also leaves cherished grandchildren Dee (Michael) Allen, Stephanie (Mark) Rongey, Roger Krysalka, Brandi (Tom) Brown, Kris Krysalka, Niki Krysalka Boggs, Pamela Pinkston, John David (Kristina) Pinkston, and 13 great-grandchildren.Stephen served in the U.S. Army during World War II , which brought him to Macon and the love of his life, Juanita. During their marriage of 72 years they were active in denominational life, community and arts events, and worldwide travel. They sought to give a hand up to everyone they knew.Rev. Krysalka began his ministry at East Side Baptist Church, Macon, and served churches in Ivey, Warthen, and Warner Robins GA, Reed Corners NY, and Bronwood, Macon and Deepstep GA. He was a graduate of Brewton Parker Junior College and Mercer University, and attended Colgate Rochester Divinity School.Rev. Krysalka held many offices in Civitan Club International and Ministerial Associations. He was professor of American Baptist Theological Seminary Extension Center, Macon, for 25 years. Mercer University awarded him the 1992 Louie D. Newton Award for outstanding service. He served as Chaplain and was named Chaplain Emeritus by the 65th Infantry Division Association. He enjoyed coaching and managing baseball teams of every age level.The family wishes to thank Vickie Neff and Roger Krysalka for their devoted care giving in his final years.Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements. Funeral Home Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home

