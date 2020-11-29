Stephen M. "Stretch" Saunders
March 29, 1959 - November 25, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Stephen Mark "Stretch" Saunders, 61, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Mr. Saunders was born on March 29, 1959, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina to the late Marvin and Bettie Saunders. A car salesman most of his life, he had worked for a number of dealerships in the middle Georgia area including Eddie Wiggins and Butler Toyota. He was a leader in the automotive industry, spending many years building the foundation for excellence and success in the local dealerships. After retiring, he enjoyed a life well-lived, surrounded by family and friends while relaxing with his favorite libation and a good sporting event. He loved his home town Tarheels and rooted for all the Georgia teams—especially the University of Georgia Bulldogs. He was a lover of southern rock music from his generation and had a huge devotion to the Allman Brothers Band. However, nothing in life brought him more joy than spending time with his daughter and his grandson.
His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring daughter, Lindsay Saunders of Warner Robins; his grandson, Carson Saunders; his sister, Leah Bradshaw (Cary) of Union, Mississippi; his nephews, Clay Williams (Taylor) and Connor Bradshaw (Madyson); his great-nephews, Colton and Carter; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Visitation with Mr. Saunders's family will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The memorial service celebrating his life will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. At the family's request, interment will be private. For friends and family unable to attend, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.