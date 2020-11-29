1/1
Stephen M. "Stretch" Saunders
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen M. "Stretch" Saunders
March 29, 1959 - November 25, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Stephen Mark "Stretch" Saunders, 61, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Mr. Saunders was born on March 29, 1959, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina to the late Marvin and Bettie Saunders. A car salesman most of his life, he had worked for a number of dealerships in the middle Georgia area including Eddie Wiggins and Butler Toyota. He was a leader in the automotive industry, spending many years building the foundation for excellence and success in the local dealerships. After retiring, he enjoyed a life well-lived, surrounded by family and friends while relaxing with his favorite libation and a good sporting event. He loved his home town Tarheels and rooted for all the Georgia teams—especially the University of Georgia Bulldogs. He was a lover of southern rock music from his generation and had a huge devotion to the Allman Brothers Band. However, nothing in life brought him more joy than spending time with his daughter and his grandson.
His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring daughter, Lindsay Saunders of Warner Robins; his grandson, Carson Saunders; his sister, Leah Bradshaw (Cary) of Union, Mississippi; his nephews, Clay Williams (Taylor) and Connor Bradshaw (Madyson); his great-nephews, Colton and Carter; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Visitation with Mr. Saunders's family will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The memorial service celebrating his life will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. At the family's request, interment will be private. For friends and family unable to attend, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Memorial service
04:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved