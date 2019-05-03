Stephen Ray Hortman
May 13, 1946 - April 29, 2019
Dry Branch, GA- Stephen Ray Hortman, 72, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. Steve was a hardworking, loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the fellowship hall. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Stone Creek Baptist Church. Private graveside memorial will follow the service at the church cemetery. Flowers accepted and memorials may be made to Stone Creek Baptist Church, 854 Riggins Mill Rd, Dry Branch, GA 31020.
Mr. Hortman is preceded in death by his parents, Carlton, "Bill" and Erma Giersch Hortman; step-mother, Ann King Hortman; step-sister, Carolyn King Land and brother-in-law, Tommy Lavender.
Mr. Hortman is survived by his wife, Janice Hortman of Dry Branch; son, Christopher Hortman of Dry Branch; daughter, Michelle Cody, son-in-law, Jeff Cody both of Griffin; grandchildren, Haley Hortman of Jacksonville, NC, Elizabeth Day of Griffin, Levi Barron of Jeffersonville, Gracie Day of Griffin, Jessica Day of Griffin; step-brother, Buddy (Faye) King; step-sisters, Pat Lee and Harriet Haley; brother-in-law, Joey Brantley, sister-in-law, Debra Lavender, brother-in-law, Glynn Brantley (Denise); step-grandchildren, Ashley (Leo) Seegar of LaGrange, Candice Brady ("Man-Man") of Forest Park, Blake Cody of Locust Grove; step great-grandchildren, Zack and Trent Seegar and Madisyn Brady.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Stephen Ray Hortman
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2019