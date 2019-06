Stephen Webster ThompsonNovember 1, 1946 - June 20, 2019Hawkinsville, GA- Mr. Stephen Webster Thompson, 72, of Hawkinsville, Ga. passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the chapel of Clark Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Mr. Thompson was a native of Houston County, Ga. and a member of the Baptist faith. He was retired from Cemex Corporation after having worked there for 41 years. He was a member of the Hawkinsville VFW and the Georgia Sheriff's Association.Survivors include a son, Chris (Michelle) Harrison of Warner Robins, Ga.; daughters, Natasha Kilgore of Hawkinsville, Ga., Sherie (David) Dickerson of Elko, Ga.; sisters, Crissy Jean Lenhard of Oak Ridge, Tenn., Lilli Ann Barrett of Perry, Ga., Mary Faye Jones of Hawkinsville, Ga.; 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and long-time companion, Brenda Howard of Hawkinsville, Ga.Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.Please sign the online register at www.clarkfuneralhawkinsville.com