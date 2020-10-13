Steve BronsonAugust 15, 1954 - October 7, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Steve Bronson. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11AM at Macon Memorial Park located at 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA. 31204. Pastor Timothy W. Price Sr. will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife of 40 years, Avis Tabor Bronson; daughters, Sheryl (Genero) Tobler and Alicia (Sean) Williams; grandsons, Jaeden Tobler, Austen Tobler, Kamren Tobler, Landen Williams and Gavin Williams; brothers, Kenneth (Tyrenia) Bronson, Earnest (Arlesa) Bronson & Melvin Daniels and host of extended family and friends. Public viewing will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 3:00PM until 6:00PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.