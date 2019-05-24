Steve Eugene Jones
March 7, 1949 - May 22, 2019
Unadilla, GA- Steve Eugene Jones, age 70, of Hawkinsville, passed away on May 22, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at his home in Hawkinsville, GA.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Townsend Brothers Funeral Home, 215 West Jackson Street, Dublin, Georgia, with interment to follow in Dublin Memorial Gardens. Pastor Scottie Jones will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until funeral hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
Steve was born at Hick's Mill in Macon County, Georgia, to the late Rev. Sidney G. Jones and Doris Bellew Jones on March 7, 1949. He was a graduate of Macon County High School in Montezuma, Georgia and of South Georgia Technical School, Americus, Georgia where he earned a diploma in Diesel Mechanics. He was a Vietnam Era Veteran of the U.S. Army. Following his service, he worked with Hesston Corporation, Hesston, Kansas as the Southeast Service & Sales Manager; and finally McCranie Tractor Company, Unadilla, Georgia as Service Manager until his retirement.
During his many years in the farm equipment business, he earned great respect from customers in the farming community & was affectionately referred to as "Biggun." He never met anyone he couldn't win over, or anything he couldn't fix. He was a great man & will be missed by many.
Survivors include his loving wife and best friend of 28 years, Sandy Todd Jones of Hawkinsville, formerly of Dublin; daughter, Amanda J. Richardson of Hawkinsville; sons, Robert S. Jones of Hawkinsville and Shawn P. McGowan of Dublin; grandchildren, Logan McGowan of Dublin and Alyssa Jones of Hawkinsville; siblings, Patricia J. (Raymond) Hall of Ideal, Sidney (Becky) Jones of Oglethorpe, and Scotty (Sheri) Jones of Reynolds, and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is Charlie, his beloved four legged companion.
Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2019