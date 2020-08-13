Steve Franklin YaughnMarch 27, 1943 - August 11, 2020FORT VALLEY, GA- Steve Franklin Yaughn, 77, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Mr. Yaughn will then be laid to rest at Oaklawn Cemetery in Fort Valley. Reverend Russ Bozeman will officiate.Steve was born on March 27, 1943 to the late Berry Thomas and Edna (McKinney) Yaughn in Byron, Georgia. He spent his working career farming and took great pride in all he did. Steve enjoyed spending his spare time fishing, hunting, watching NASCAR and Georgia football. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Crowe and Helen McKinnon (Bruce); brothers, Berry Yaughn (Pat), G.W. Yaughn, and Ricky Yaughn; grandchildren, Halston Yaughn (Courtney) and Dylan Waters.Left to cherish Steve's beloved memory is his wife of many years, Priscilla Belflowers Yaughn; sons, Stephen "Benny" Yaughn (Linda), Barry "BJ" Yaughn (Jennifer), Nicholas "Nick" Yaughn (Crystal); sisters, Esther Hobby (Jimmy), Linda Horne, Luwanna Walton (Wayne "Doc"); brothers, David, Eddie (LeeAnn) and Douglas; grandchildren, Jonathan Yaughn (Alissa), Steven Yaughn "Big Boy", Ryder Yaughn, Talon Yaughn, Alex Lawhorn-Yaughn, Londyn Yaughn, Cassie Waters, Jessie Waters, Amanda Parody (Cory) and Courtney Rodgers Yaughn; great-grandchildren, Conner Yaughn, Jayce Yaughn, Harper Parody, Lucas Pierce and godson, Mitchell "Windell" Winn and beloved fur baby, Rambo. He will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.