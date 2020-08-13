1/1
Steve Franklin Yaughn
1943 - 2020
Steve Franklin Yaughn
March 27, 1943 - August 11, 2020
FORT VALLEY, GA- Steve Franklin Yaughn, 77, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Mr. Yaughn will then be laid to rest at Oaklawn Cemetery in Fort Valley. Reverend Russ Bozeman will officiate.
Steve was born on March 27, 1943 to the late Berry Thomas and Edna (McKinney) Yaughn in Byron, Georgia. He spent his working career farming and took great pride in all he did. Steve enjoyed spending his spare time fishing, hunting, watching NASCAR and Georgia football. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Crowe and Helen McKinnon (Bruce); brothers, Berry Yaughn (Pat), G.W. Yaughn, and Ricky Yaughn; grandchildren, Halston Yaughn (Courtney) and Dylan Waters.
Left to cherish Steve's beloved memory is his wife of many years, Priscilla Belflowers Yaughn; sons, Stephen "Benny" Yaughn (Linda), Barry "BJ" Yaughn (Jennifer), Nicholas "Nick" Yaughn (Crystal); sisters, Esther Hobby (Jimmy), Linda Horne, Luwanna Walton (Wayne "Doc"); brothers, David, Eddie (LeeAnn) and Douglas; grandchildren, Jonathan Yaughn (Alissa), Steven Yaughn "Big Boy", Ryder Yaughn, Talon Yaughn, Alex Lawhorn-Yaughn, Londyn Yaughn, Cassie Waters, Jessie Waters, Amanda Parody (Cory) and Courtney Rodgers Yaughn; great-grandchildren, Conner Yaughn, Jayce Yaughn, Harper Parody, Lucas Pierce and godson, Mitchell "Windell" Winn and beloved fur baby, Rambo. He will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.


View the online memorial for Steve Franklin Yaughn



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
