Steve Jack FailorMacon, GA- Steve Jack Failor, 65, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020.Mr. Failor was born on May 20, 1955, in Bethesda, Maryland, to the late Jack Failor and Helen Joyce Failor. Driving was his life, as he was a retired trucker that most recently worked as a Lyft driver. Mr. Failor was man with many hobbies with some of his favorites being, fishing, reading, piddling on his computer, and gaming on his Xbox. Above all of this, he loved playing with his grandkids.Mr. Failor was preceded in death by his sister, Suzie Failor.Left to cherish Mr. Failor's memory is his daughters, Anne Marie Failor and Helen Bruggeman (Rich); son, Andy Hudson; grandchildren, Grace, Melanie, Gabriel, Isaac, Isabella, Tatianna, Matthew, Annalise, Wilson, Elijah, Thaddeus and Arielle; great-grandchild, Elijah; brother, Joe Hudson (Cindi); aunt, Sue Smyth; best-friend, Dean Comer; and daughter by love Mary Randall.