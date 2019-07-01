Steve L. Land Sr.
12/23/1963 - 06/29/2019
Byron, GA- Steve L. Land Sr., 55, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, after an extended illness. Born in Macon, Steve loved to hunt, fish, and cook.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Alice Land; his children, Heather Land (Matt Wilkes), and Bubba Land (Katie); stepchildren, Cindy Blando (Brian), Michael Peterman (Misty), and Samantha Rose (Jeff); 11 grandchildren; father, Gary Reynolds Land Sr.; brothers, Gary Land (Denise), and Mike Land (Bonnie); and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Kay Lindsey Land and a brother, Darryl Keith Land.
A celebration of Steve's life will be planned at a later date. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 1, 2019