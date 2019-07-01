Steve L. Land Sr. (1963 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve L. Land Sr..
Service Information
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
213 West Church St.
Fort Valley, GA
31030
(478)-825-2424
Obituary
Send Flowers

Steve L. Land Sr.
12/23/1963 - 06/29/2019
Byron, GA- Steve L. Land Sr., 55, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, after an extended illness. Born in Macon, Steve loved to hunt, fish, and cook.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Alice Land; his children, Heather Land (Matt Wilkes), and Bubba Land (Katie); stepchildren, Cindy Blando (Brian), Michael Peterman (Misty), and Samantha Rose (Jeff); 11 grandchildren; father, Gary Reynolds Land Sr.; brothers, Gary Land (Denise), and Mike Land (Bonnie); and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Kay Lindsey Land and a brother, Darryl Keith Land.
A celebration of Steve's life will be planned at a later date. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.



View the online memorial for Steve L. Land Sr.
logo
Published in The Telegraph on July 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.