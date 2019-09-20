Steve Ray Lucas
02/01/1957 - 09/18/2019
DANVILLE, GA- Steve Ray Lucas, 62 of Canton Rd., passed away Wednesday in Warner Robins.
Graveside services will be held Saturday September 21, 2019 at 2:00PM in Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Lucas was born in Macon, GA, the son of the late Johnny Everett "Bud" Lucas and Joyce Hasty Lucas. He was preceded in death by his Brothers, Royce Lucas and Rex Lucas, and by his Granddaughter, Caitland Higdon. Steve was a Water Technician with the Macon-Bibb County Water Authority.
Survivors include his Daughter, Wanda (Tim) Fruechtenicht. His Son, Steve Ray (Sheena) Lucas, Jr.. Mother, Joyce H. Lucas. Sisters, Nancy (Gentry) Widner, and Glenda (Robert) Conklin. Brothers, Johnny (Diane) Lucas, Don (Gail) Lucas, and Russell Lucas. Six Grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 Friday in the funeral home.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements
View the online memorial for Steve Ray Lucas
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 20, 2019