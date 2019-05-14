Steven Anthony White
January 7, 1970 - May 9, 2019
Macon, GA- Visitation/Services for Steven Anthony White are 6:00-9:00P.M, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at HICKS & Sons Chapel, Macon.
Steven was one of 10 children born to John and Sallie Bell Hopkins White.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator all of his life.
Steven loved family, friends, music, cooking, barbecuing and fishing.
Survivors include: wife, Vicki White; son, Xidarius; stepsons, Dontiaz and Reggie; grandson, DJ. Please direct all condolences to Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on May 14, 2019