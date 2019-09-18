Steven J. Parker
06/06/1961 - 09/16/2019
DANVILLE, GA- Steven Jeffery Parker, 58, of Turkey Creek Rd., passed away Monday at his residence.
Services will be held Thursday September 19, 2019 at 11:00AM in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Slaughter will officiate.
Mr. Parker was born in Macon Georgia, the son of George Emory Parker and the late Darlene Pittman Parker. He was preceded in death by his mother and his brother Christopher Darryl Parker. Steve was a self employed Carpenter. He was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughters, Shanna (Jon Helton) Harpe, Paige (Drew) Ezelle, Samantha (Quinn) Parker, and Morgan Parker. His Father, George E. Parker. Sister Sharon (Ken) Howell. Nine Grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 18, 2019