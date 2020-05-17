Dr. Steven Rau Smith
Savannah, GA- Dr. Steven Rau Smith, 80, entered the Church Triumphant on May 10, 2020. Steve was born in Macon, Georgia on October 2, 1939 to Emily (Rau) and Bridges Smith, both of whom predeceased him. He made Savannah his home after accepting a history professorship at Savannah State University. His formal education came from Mercer University, University of Georgia and Vanderbilt University, resulting in a Ph.D in English history.
Steve had a number of families. He is survived by three siblings: Bridges (Betsy) Smith of Peachtree Corners, Mike (Kathy) Smith of Atlanta and Allene (John) Tucker of Lansing, MI. Many neices and nephews and great neices and nephews also survive. The Vietnamese community in Savannah was an equally important family for Steve. He counted himself blessed by many Vietnamese children and grandchildren and most recently twin great- grandchildren.
God and First Presbyterian Church of Savannah were Steve's anchors. They led him to his passion for Social and Racial Justice. He was involved in Habitat for Humanity, Koininia, the Confucious Institute at SSU, and international student and teacher exchange programs. He welcomed many refugees to this country; provided scholarships for low-income youth for participation in church programs, taught adult Sunday School for many years and was always ready to proclaim the high calling of teachers.
Steve loved and was loved by many. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, if desired, contributions may be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Savannah or a charity of one's choice.
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2020.