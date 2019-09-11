Steven Russell Almeida
July 31, 1946 - September 8, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Steven Almeida quietly passed away at his home with his loving wife, Yuvonnie by his side. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, Steven was the son of the late Antonio and Marion Almeida. He bravely served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart recipient. After his military career, Steven worked for several years as a devoted Police Officer for the Warner Robins Police Department before working as a Supervisor on Robins Air Force Base where he later retired. He loved playing golf and spending time with his family. Most of all, Steven was of the Catholic Faith and loved the Lord with all of his heart.
In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by his siblings, Bruce Almeida and Sandy Giard.
His memory will forever be treasured by his beloved wife of 35 years, Yuvonnie Morella Almeida; children, Steven Troy Almeida, Antonio Shane Almeida, Christopher Nichols and Sakda Vilayvong (Allyson); grandchildren, Landon Almeida, Ava Almeida, Zoee Almeida, Arran Sayre, Lindsey Rumley, Aidan Vilayvong, Ethan Vilayvong; and one great grandson, Dane Rumley; brothers-in-law, Gary Young and Glenn Young; sister, Donna Jackson; nephews, Milton Giard and Juan Rodriguez; nieces, Tammy Giard Campanell, Morgan Young, Brooke Young, Logan Young; aunt and uncle, Roy and Jean Pack;
Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with a funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. Almeida immediately following at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 11, 2019