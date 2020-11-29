1/1
Stevie Carlton Varnadore
1934 - 2020
Stevie Carlton Varnadore
October 28, 1934 - November 25, 2020
Centerville, Georgia - Stevie Carlton Varnadore was called home to his Heavenly Father on November 25, 2020. He was 86 years old. He was born in Baxley, Georgia on October 28, 1934, to the late Steve and Bessie Varnadore.
After graduating from high school, Stevie worked as an automotive mechanic at Huckabee's, Huck's, Charlie Pike Chevrolet, J. Mack, and finally retired as a service manager for Kubia's. He made a living working on cars and it was his life's passion. He could always be found working under the hood of a car at home or at his job. In his free time, Stevie enjoyed tending his garden and fishing. He was a former deacon at Freewill Baptist Church and later attended Liberty Baptist Church.
Stevie is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sarah Nell Varnadore; children, Rhonda Parrish (Dan) of Kathleen and Keith Varnadore (Susan) of Lizella; grandchildren, Carla Lindstrom, Robert Parrish, Christopher Varnadore, Ashley Imel, and Chad, Tara, and Casey; brother Kenneth Varnadore of Kansas; sister, Jeanette Tyler of Savannah; and several great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with burial afterward at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McCullough Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McCullough Funeral Home
