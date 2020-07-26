MSgt. Stevie Clay Jackson, USAF (Ret.)
September 8, 1942 - July 22, 2020
Macon, GA- Stevie Clay Jackson, 77, was called Home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Stevie was born in Johnson County, Georgia, on September 8, 1942, to the late Morris Steve and Mary Dell Jackson. A proud 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force, he bravely served three tours in Vietnam and retired having attained the position of Superintendent of Law Enforcement and the rank of Master Sergeant. Following Stevie's military retirement, he went to work for Farmers Furniture in Macon and earned a second retirement as a store manager. He also enjoyed being the owner and operator of Misty Oaks Farm in South Bibb County, where he raised emus and ostriches.
In his free time, Stevie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and nursing a good fire in the backyard with his best friend, Kimber. He was also honored to be recognized as a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and faithful member of Mikado Baptist Church and the TruNorth Sunday School Class.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Michele Lynn Fetz.
Stevie is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia "Pat" Jackson of Macon; children, Jeffrey Lee Jackson (Suzanne) of Williamsburg, Virginia, Kevin William Jackson (Lora) of Byron, Cecilia Ann Griffith (Charles III) of Warner Robins, and Steven Weaver (Emilie) of Smyrna Beach, Florida; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Timothy Alan Fetz (Tammie) of Kathleen; sisters, Caroldean Allison of Sandersville, Charlotte Mashburn of Decatur, and Jaunita Pittman of Eastman; and a host of other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Mikado Baptist Church. A memorial service celebrating Stevie's life will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. at the church with Military Honors. Reverend Rusty Smith, and Stevie's son, Reverend Jeff Jackson will officiate.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be given in memory of Stevie to the Mikado Baptist Church Building Fund, 6751 Houston Rd., Macon, GA 31216.
