Stewart Orme Cunningham, Jr.
January 5, 1926 - August 23, 2019
Macon , GA- Stewart Orme Cunningham, passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 23, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery with Dr. William Kremer officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon GA 31204 or Historic Macon Foundation, 338 Poplar St., Macon GA 31201.
Stewart was born to the late Stewart Orme Cunningham, Sr. and Edith Virginia Phillips Cunningham. A lifelong resident of Macon, he was a graduate from Lanier Senior High School for Boys in the class of 1943. Following his graduation from Lanier he honorably served in the United States Navy, European Theatre WWII. Upon his discharge from military service he returned to Macon, enrolled in Mercer University, became a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and was a graduate in the class of 1949.
Stewart taught French and English for several years at Lanier Senior High School for Boys, during which time he traveled and studied while on summer vacation in Europe. He later became a Senior Counselor with the Georgia Department of Labor and remained there until his retirement.
He was of the Baptist faith and member of Vineville Baptist Church. He was a member of Ingleside Kiwanis Club for several years and held various positions in the organization. Stewart was a charter member and patron of the Middle Georgia Historical Society and later became a founding member and patron of the Macon Heritage Foundation. Stewart loved international travel, his home and had a lifelong passion for automobiles.
He leaves behind many friends to cherish his memory, including; Charles Middlebrooks of Panama City, FL, Durrelle Tuggle of Statesboro, GA, friends Charles Jay, Janis Haley, Ginny and Bobby Ferguson, all of Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 24, 2019