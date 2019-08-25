Stewart Orme Cunningham (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Snow's Memorial Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-7417
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Obituary
Stewart Orme Cunningham
Macon, GA- Stewart Orme Cunningham, passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 23, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery with Dr. William Kremer officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon GA 31204 or Historic Macon Foundation, 338 Poplar St., Macon GA 31201.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 25, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
