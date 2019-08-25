Stewart Orme Cunningham
Macon, GA- Stewart Orme Cunningham, passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 23, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery with Dr. William Kremer officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon GA 31204 or Historic Macon Foundation, 338 Poplar St., Macon GA 31201.
Visit www.snowscs.macon to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Stewart Orme Cunningham
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 25, 2019