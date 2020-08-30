Stuart Gordon Mathews12/02/1924 - 08/20/2020New York, New York- Stuart Gordon Mathews, age 95, made his exit from the earthly stage with dignity early on the morning of August 20, 2020, in New York City after a brief period of declining health. He was born in Fort Valley, GA on December 2, 1924, graduated from Fort Valley High and attended Mars Hill College. After serving with the Army in Texas and the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre from 1943-46, he attended Mercer, then was accepted and graduated from The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NYC. He enjoyed some success Off-Broadway, but eventually used his considerable talent and creativity working until retirement for NBC.He was the son of the late Susie (Sis) Pearson Mathews and Walter Fleetwood Mathews. Born the youngest of ten children, he was pre-deceased by three sisters and six brothers. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as several dear longtime friends, including his NYC family James Watters and Lloyd Ibert.Gordon was a gentle, elegant man with optimism, wit and charm to spare. He generously shared his love of the theater and travel and enriched our lives beyond measure. "Your love for family was true, you did your best for all of us, we will always remember you."A memorial service will be held at Fort Valley United Methodist Church on Monday August 31, 2020 at 2 PM. Due to Covid-19 risks, we respectfully ask that masks be worn. Burial at Oaklawn Cemetery will be private. "I am waiting for you somewhere very near, just 'round the corner. All is well." Henry Scott Holland, Canon of St. Paul's Cathedral. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.