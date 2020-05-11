Stuart Irwin Schwartz
1923 - 2020
June 18, 1923 - May 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Stuart Schwartz, 96, of Macon, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Graveside services will be private at the old section of Congregation Sha'arey Israel in Rose Hill Cemetery with Rabbi Aaron Rubinstein officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Congregation Sha'arey Israel, 611 First Street, Macon, GA 31201.
Born in Macon to the late Sol and Florence Epstein Schwartz, Stuart was a graduate of Lanier High School. He attended North Georgia College before joining the U.S. Army to serve in World War II. He was awarded the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with one bronze star. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Economics. He returned to Macon to run the family business, Boston Leather Company. Stuart loved playing golf and ballroom dancing. He loved giving unsolicited golf lessons. He was a member of Idle Hour Country Club for 50 years. Stuart was a member of Congregation Sha'areh Israel. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Viola D. Schwartz; brother, Larry A. Schwartz; sister, Roslyn Betty Schwartz; and brother-in-law, Leigh Brody.
Stuart is survived by his daughters, Betty Schwartz Huellemeier (Jerry) of Milledgeville, and Anne Schwartz Mitchell (Charles) of Macon; siblings, Dr. Robert I. Schwartz (Renee), Bert D. Schwartz (Edith), and Gloria S. Brody, all of Macon; sister-in-law, Carolyn Schwartz; many special nieces and nephews; and grandcat, Cloudy Schwartz; and granddogs, Woody and Sporty "Frosty" Mitchell
Published in The Telegraph on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Congregation Sha'arey Israel in Rose Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
May 11, 2020
Our hearts go out to the entire Schwartz family. May his memory be for a blessing.
Carol Schwaber
Friend
