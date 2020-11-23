Sue Beth Finch
December 4, 1937 - November 21, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Sue Beth Finch, age 82, passed into the hands of her Heavenly Father on Nov. 21, 2020.
Born on Dec. 4, 1937, to the late Malcolm and Nona Chastain Rowland in Maryville,
Tennessee, Sue Beth grew up in the mountains of Murphy, North Carolina at Martins Creek.
She was a lifelong member of Martins Creek United Methodist Church and a graduate of Murphy High School. She attended Young Harris College and graduated from
Mercer University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. It was at Young Harris where she met and fell in love with her husband of 61years, William Finch, who was also an Education major. They both received graduate degrees from the University of Georgia, with Sue Beth earning a Master's Degree in Counseling.
Sue Beth's first teaching jobs were in Fort Valley and Macon. After marrying, she moved to
Talbotton, Georgia where she taught high school history and English, served also as the school
counselor.She finished her education career as a counselor at Tabor Junior HIgh School in Warner Robins where she worked for 18 years. From her first job
as an elementary teacher to her last work as a school counselor, her students and colleagues
reached out to her, many of whom became dear friends. It was not unusual for her to receive
phone calls, letters, and visits from her students, some of whom visited her during her 2 years of
hospice care.
Mrs. Finch was dedicated to her family and is survived by her loving husband, William "Bill"
Finch, Jr.; her daughters, Marsha Tiffany Finch of Warner Robins, GA; Cessany Elizabeth
(Christian) Montcriol of Winterville, GA; Jennifer (Kenneth) Ham of Warner Robins, GA; her
precious grandchildren, Ian Bradley Jones, William Tyler Ham and
Leyton Elizabeth Ham; her sister-in-laws, Barbara Finch Moody and
Ann Finch Murphy of Union Point, GA and Connie Jackson of Warner Robins, GA.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Finch was preceded in death by brother-in-laws, Gerald
Douglas Jackson and Alton Murphy.
Due to the seriousness of Covid 19, the family will hold a private service at Heritage
Memorial Funeral Home.
