Sue Boyles Collier
February 15, 1946 - July 3, 2019
Lizella, GA- Sue Boyles Collier of Lizella died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends Monday from 10 AM until 11 AM at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held at 11 AM Monday in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Minton and Rev. Rick Parson officiating. Interment will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Collier was born in Moultrie to the late James and Kathryn Boyles. She was an honor graduate of McEvoy High School and received her associate's degree from Macon Jr. College. Mrs. Collier formerly worked at River Edge as an Addiction Counselor. Mrs. Collier was a member of Lizella Baptist Church and the Dave Slater Sunday School class. She had a kind, loving spirit and was accepting of all. She was a true southern lady who never missed a craft show and never met a shoe or purse she didn't like.
Mrs. Collier is survived by her loving husband, Harvey Collier; 3 children: Ron Douthit (Sherri), Audie Davis (Layne), and Marcy Rookey (Ron); 7 grandchildren: Trevor Hill, Cam Douthit, Riley Davis, Carly Davis, Shalli Davis, Kate Rookey and Ryan Rookey; 1 great-grandchild, Naomi Davis; a brother, Jimmie Boyles (Peggy); a niece, Megan Gordon (Brian); a nephew, Jeb Boyles (Christina); and a close friend and caregiver, David Tucker.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Hope Cancer Ministry c/o Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella, GA 31052.
Published in The Telegraph from July 6 to July 7, 2019