Sue Carole Ann Etters
05/16/1948 - 01/20/2020
BONAIRE, GA- Sue Carole Ann Etters, 71, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 in Macon, GA.
Carole was born May 16, 1948 in Alexandria, VA the daughter of the late George and Orrie Cain Etters. She was preceded in death by her brother Gene Etters, nephew Neil Sapp and brother in law Harry Sapp. She graduated from Georgia Southern with a degree in early childhood education and taught in public schools for many years. She also worked in the Dawsonville, GA Planning and Zoning Department.
Carole is survived by her sister, Joan Sapp, and nieces Becky (Gary) Davis, Mickie (Michael) Etters-Breeden, Elaine Etters, Letitia (Ed) Sapp, and nephew Jamie (Debbie) Sapp. She leaves behind nine great niblings, eleven great-great niblings and one great-great-great niece.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 24, 2020