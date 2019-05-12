Sue Fouts
August 6, 1925 - May 10, 2019
Macon, GA- Sue Roby Fouts, 93, of Macon, passed away on May 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Hart's Mortuary, Cherry Street, with the Reverend Stanley Roberts officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at Hart's Mortuary, Cherry Street. Interment will be at Macon Memorial Park following the service.
Sue worked as a Kindergarten teacher for many years. She also taught girl scouts and retired from Sears Roebuck. Sue was very active in her community and held several offices in the Pilot Club of Macon and Macon Exchangette Club. She is predeceased in death by her husband Lyle Harris Fouts and her parents James Pryor Roby Sr. and Ruby Powe Roby; brother James P. Roby Jr.; and sisters Elva Batchelor, Idalou Boutwell, and Ruby Durden.
Mrs. Fouts is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Perzy (Dale) Gray GA, Ruth Reece (Paul) of Macon GA, Jennifer Gray (Greg) of Columbia South Carolina; grandchildren, Amy Williams (Michael), Lee Hughes (Jamie), Ashlyn Gray; three great grandchildren; Levi, Nathan and Trent.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and sign the online registry.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Sue Fouts
Published in The Telegraph from May 12 to May 13, 2019