Sue M. Bush
June 12, 1948 - April 2, 2020
Macon, GA- Sue M. Bush, passed away on April 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Services will be private, and burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Sue was born in Valdosta, Georgia to the late Broward and Evelyn Monk. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and a member of the Truth Seekers Sunday School Class there. Sue retired from YKK as an Assembly Operator and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, niece and friend.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Frank Bush; daughter, Tammy Dickens; step children, Melanie Ouellette, Beth McCrosky, and Ernie Bush; four grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sisters, Martha (Bill) Smith and Carol Foster; brother, Jack (Debbie) Evans; uncle, Bobby Smith; several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Sue M. Bush
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2020