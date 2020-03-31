Sue Man Jernigan
September 12, 1952 - March 28, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Sue Man Tseng Jernigan, 67, of Macon, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Sue was born on September 12, 1952, inTaichung, Taiwan. She was a homemaker that loved to travel, sew, and crochet. Sue's family, especially her grandchildren, was her greatest joy.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Tseng Ching Sheng and Tseng Ku-Hui Chun; and siblings, Tseng Sue-Hui and Tseng Chao-Hung.
Sue is survived by her husband of 45 years, Warren Anthony Jernigan, Sr.; daughters, Gwen Collins (Larry) and Carolyn Jernigan; son, Warren Anthony Jernigan, Jr.; grandchildren, Cameron Collins, Carter Collins, and Layla Jernigan; and siblings Tseng Sue-Ming, Tseng Sue-Ling, Sue H. Shradley, Sue M. Hartman, Tseng Sue-Fong, Tseng Sue-Yen, and Tseng Weu-Hung.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2020