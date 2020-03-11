Sue Nell Cottrell
June 19, 1933 - March 7, 2020
Butler, Georgia- Sue Cottrell, 86, peacefully passed away at Taylor County Health and Rehabilitation on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born in Ludowici, Georgia, Sue was the daughter of the late Ralph Leonard and Mattie Lou McDonald. A devoted wife and mother, she raised her wonderful children alongside her husband, Donald. Sue enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grands, who lovingly referred to her as "Granny". One could always find Sue outdoors, she enjoyed walking with friends and neighbors, and tending to her flowers in her garden. She loved music and often enjoyed going to Powersville to hear live music with her sweetheart, Donald, whom she adored. She always had a soft spot for animals, especially cats and dogs. Sue loved going to church and serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She has left an unforgettable imprint on many and her memory will be cherished by all.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her sister, Lucille Morris; brother, Dewey McDonald; and daughter, Brenda Smith of Perry, Georgia.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her husband, Donald Cottrell of Warner Robins; children, Susan Green of Winter Haven, Florida; James Blackwell, of Kathleen; grandchildren, Lauren Moran of Kathleen, and Layne Smith; great-grandchildren, Rorie Moran and Gemma Moran; brother, Arthur McDonald, of Hinesville; nephew, Ralph Morris; and niece, Rhonda Wojcicki of Coral Springs, Florida.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating the life of Mrs. Cottrell will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Cottrell will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2020