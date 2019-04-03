Sue Pride Bone
August 10, 1933 - March 31, 2019
Bonaire, GA- Warner Robins, GA. Mary "Sue" Price, Robinson, Thompson, Bone, 85, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, March 31, 2019 with her family by her side. A Funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 1:00PM-2:00PM prior to the funeral. Burial will be private.
Sue was born in McIntyre, Georgia to the late Mr. and Mrs. John T. Price. At the age of 17, she proudly joined the United States Air Force Civil Service at Robins Air Force where she served as an Air Force Reserve Advisor until 1988. She later went to work for a local contracting office in Warner Robins where she retired after many dedicated years. Sue loved her family, many friends and her animals. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Bone; her beloved daughter Bonnie Lea Hughes, her granddaughter Jessica Robinson, her sister, Juanita Farmer and her nephew, Mark Smith.
Sue's memory will forever be cherished by her loving children, Jon Robinson (Vickie) of Gordon, Georgia, Michael Robinson (Sherill) of Dry Branch, Georgia and Susan Kersey (Don) of Bonaire Georgia; grandchildren, Angel Robinson, Kelly Robinson, Charlie Kersey (Kim), Joseph Robinson (Wendy), Katie Parks (Andrew), Michael Homberg II (Morgan),and Jennifer Homberg; great grandchildren, Spencer Griffin, Nicholas Griffin, Isabella Livingston, Timmy Tompkins, DJ Robinson, Michael Robinson. Joseph Robinson ,Dillon Homberg, Ari Parks, Anna Parks and Asa Parks; her sister JoAnn Smith; her niece Michelle Rozier (Jonathan); great niece, Emily Rozier and great nephew, Jon Jon Rozier.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2019