Sue Wilson Hudson
1936 - 2020
Sue Wilson Hudson
September 1, 1936 - September 25, 2020
Byron, GA- Sue Wilson Hudson of Byron passed away Friday at Heart of Georgia Hospice in Perry. The Celebration of Life will be held at 1 PM Tuesday at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue with the Rev. Ed Chambless officiating. Interment will follow at Byron City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 pm until 7 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue.
A native of Macon, Mrs. Hudson was born to the late Jack and Annie Humane Wilson. She was a member of Mikado Baptist Church and the Jehovah-Jireh Sunday School Class. She was a certified X-Ray Technician. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hudson was preceded in death by her husband, William V. Hudson, Jr. and four siblings.
She is survived by three children: Dianne Bailey (Dale), Brad Hudson (Denise), and Craig Hudson (Brenda); five grandchildren: Ashley Parks (Cody), Skylar Nelson (Adam), Kyle Bailey (Rachel), Jonathan Dalton (Paige), and Lindsey Hudson; five great-grandchildren: Cole Bailey, Emily Parks, Hailey Parks, Layla Bailey, and Emery Nelson; and several nieces and nephews.
You may sign the online guest book and share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting www.snowspn.com.


View the online memorial for Sue Wilson Hudson



Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 28, 2020.
