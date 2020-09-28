Sue Wilson Hudson
September 1, 1936 - September 25, 2020
Byron, GA- Sue Wilson Hudson of Byron passed away Friday at Heart of Georgia Hospice in Perry. The Celebration of Life will be held at 1 PM Tuesday at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue with the Rev. Ed Chambless officiating. Interment will follow at Byron City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 pm until 7 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue.
A native of Macon, Mrs. Hudson was born to the late Jack and Annie Humane Wilson. She was a member of Mikado Baptist Church and the Jehovah-Jireh Sunday School Class. She was a certified X-Ray Technician. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hudson was preceded in death by her husband, William V. Hudson, Jr. and four siblings.
She is survived by three children: Dianne Bailey (Dale), Brad Hudson (Denise), and Craig Hudson (Brenda); five grandchildren: Ashley Parks (Cody), Skylar Nelson (Adam), Kyle Bailey (Rachel), Jonathan Dalton (Paige), and Lindsey Hudson; five great-grandchildren: Cole Bailey, Emily Parks, Hailey Parks, Layla Bailey, and Emery Nelson; and several nieces and nephews.
