Susan Churchwell Morris
Milledgeville, Georgia- Mary Susan Churchwell Morris passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Athens, Georgia after a hard fought battle with Frontotemporal Degeneration/Dementia. A private graveside service will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00a.m.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) R. Morris. She was the daughter of the late Sidney H. and Elizabeth J. Churchwell. She was born in Macon, Georgia on November 10, 1951 and was baptized, along with her father, at a young age at Cherokee Heights Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Miller High School in 1969 and received a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education from Georgia College in 1973. She retired from the Georgia Department of Corrections in 2009 with over 32 years of service as an Activities Therapist Supervisor. She worked at Georgia Women's Correctional Institution, later renamed Baldwin State Prison, from its inception in 1996 until her retirement.
Many knew Susan from her larger than life personality and the fun outfits she wore that made everyone smile when they saw her. She loved to entertain the women inmates and her coworkers at the Georgia Women's Correctional Institution with Halloween Carnivals, parties for any occasion, and various ministries. She volunteered at The Plaza Arts Center, Eatonton where she decorated each year for the Plaza's 100 Fundraiser and she served on the Meet at the Plaza Committee. Because of this work, she and her friend, Madelyn Layfield Wharton, were both selected as the Volunteers of the Year by the Eatonton-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce.
Susan enjoyed spending time with family and friends by the water – whether is was Lake Sinclair, the coast, or on the beach. She loved shopping for unique items that she could use to decorate her home or to wear to spark conversation. She and her husband, Bill, enjoyed life together on Lake Sinclair.
Survivors include her sister, Sydney Churchwell Daughtry (Bob) and her step-children, William (Rob) Robert Morris, Jr., Michele M. Hogg (Gary), Holley M. Roberts (Cliff), all of Milledgeville. She also leaves behind grandchildren -Haley Gilman (Heath), Jordan (Anna) Demmon, Maggie Morris, Hannah Morris, Olivia Morris, Ansley Roberts, Ford Roberts and two great-grandchildren, Grey and Adley Gilman. She also leaves many close friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a blood donation to the Red Cross in her memory or a monetary donation to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406.
Visit www.mooresfuneralhome.com to express tributes.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Susan Churchwell Morris
Milledgeville, Georgia- Mary Susan Churchwell Morris passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Athens, Georgia after a hard fought battle with Frontotemporal Degeneration/Dementia. A private graveside service will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00a.m.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) R. Morris. She was the daughter of the late Sidney H. and Elizabeth J. Churchwell. She was born in Macon, Georgia on November 10, 1951 and was baptized, along with her father, at a young age at Cherokee Heights Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Miller High School in 1969 and received a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education from Georgia College in 1973. She retired from the Georgia Department of Corrections in 2009 with over 32 years of service as an Activities Therapist Supervisor. She worked at Georgia Women's Correctional Institution, later renamed Baldwin State Prison, from its inception in 1996 until her retirement.
Many knew Susan from her larger than life personality and the fun outfits she wore that made everyone smile when they saw her. She loved to entertain the women inmates and her coworkers at the Georgia Women's Correctional Institution with Halloween Carnivals, parties for any occasion, and various ministries. She volunteered at The Plaza Arts Center, Eatonton where she decorated each year for the Plaza's 100 Fundraiser and she served on the Meet at the Plaza Committee. Because of this work, she and her friend, Madelyn Layfield Wharton, were both selected as the Volunteers of the Year by the Eatonton-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce.
Susan enjoyed spending time with family and friends by the water – whether is was Lake Sinclair, the coast, or on the beach. She loved shopping for unique items that she could use to decorate her home or to wear to spark conversation. She and her husband, Bill, enjoyed life together on Lake Sinclair.
Survivors include her sister, Sydney Churchwell Daughtry (Bob) and her step-children, William (Rob) Robert Morris, Jr., Michele M. Hogg (Gary), Holley M. Roberts (Cliff), all of Milledgeville. She also leaves behind grandchildren -Haley Gilman (Heath), Jordan (Anna) Demmon, Maggie Morris, Hannah Morris, Olivia Morris, Ansley Roberts, Ford Roberts and two great-grandchildren, Grey and Adley Gilman. She also leaves many close friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a blood donation to the Red Cross in her memory or a monetary donation to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406.
Visit www.mooresfuneralhome.com to express tributes.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Susan Churchwell Morris
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 30, 2020.