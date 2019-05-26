SUSAN DAVIS FEEHAN
WARNER ROBINS, GA- Susan Davis Feehan, 57, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, after an extended illness. A Memorial Service will be held in August, at which time the specific arrangements will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to The Methodist Home for Children and Youth, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204 or Catholic Charities, 2170 East Victory Drive, Savannah, GA 31404.
Susan was born in Athens while her parents were in college and lived in Houston County most of her life. She grew up in Perry, was a member of Perry United Methodist Church, and graduated from The Westfield School in 1979. Susan returned to Athens after high school and attended the University of Georgia where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Economics. She soon realized that she wanted to do more in life in the way of serving others, so she returned to UGA and earned a Master's Degree in Social Work. She became a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, worked for several different organizations addressing such issues as HIV/AIDS, geriatrics, and substance abuse, and eventually became self-employed helping and supporting those in need. It was what she loved to do, and she did it well. Susan had such a big heart, and it was evident by her proactive living and life of service to others. While living in the Clearwater, Florida, area, she met and married the love of her life, Brian Feehan. After ten years of working in Florida, the couple moved to Perry to be near Susan's family. As their son entered school at Sacred Heart, she chose to share her faith and learn with him during his upbringing, began attending Sacred Heart Church, and converted to Catholicism. She was a member of the National Association for Social Workers, and was active as a parent volunteer at Sacred Heart School and Mt. de Sales Academy in Macon. Through the years, Susan loved the outdoors and spent a great deal of time hiking, especially in the North Georgia mountains. Her love of crafting shone through in the special mosaics pieces she created, and she loved antiquing. Susan's special support and caring nature will be remembered by all those who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Susan are her loving and devoted husband of 20 years, Brian Feehan of Warner Robins; her son, Matthew McKinley Feehan; her mother, Shirley Davis Newberry of Perry; her brother, Matt Davis (Stephanie) of San Francisco; her sister, Beth Roper (Buddy) of Perry; and her beloved golden Labrador retriever, Amy. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Published in The Telegraph on May 26, 2019