Susan Dean
August 24, 1942 - October 15, 2020
Macon, GA- Susan Patricia (Densmore) D'Avino Dean, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her residence. Services celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The family will receive friends one hour prior and immediately following the services.
Susan was born on August 24, 1942 in Lynn, MA to the late William and Jessie Densmore. She was a retired CNA for many years at various nursing homes until her retirement. After retirement, Susan continued serving as a sitter for homebound patients. She was such a caring and giving individual always putting others before herself despite her own physical handicaps. Susan was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was currently attending Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Macon. She was a member of the Warner Robins Moose Lodge and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Major Frank Dean, the love of her life, Anthony D'Avino and her brother, William Densmore.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Annette D'Avino Smalling (Todd) of Macon, GA; sons: Michael D'Avino (Lorraine) of Alma, AR and John D'Avino of Warner Robins, GA; 6 grandchildren: Amber Carter (Curtis), Elizabeth Johnson (Andrew) and Crystal Youngblood (Mitch); a host of great-grandchildren; son at heart: Anthony D'Avino of Panama City, FL.
