Susan Dixon Huguley
September 14, 1953 - July 11, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Susan Huguley, 65, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born on September 14, 1953, in Hawkinsville, Georgia, Susan was the daughter of the late Harry and Frances Dixon. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Warner Robins. Over the years, both at First Baptist Warner Robins as well as other churches, she was deeply involved in children's ministry, senior adult ministries, and loved to teach Vacation Bible School. Through the years, Susan was faithfully devoted to her husband and supported him in his career. Above all, she served her Lord, Jesus Christ, and loved her family with all of her heart. Susan was a loving wife, mother, sister, and Nana.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her beloved husband, Jon Huguley; daughter, Sarah McCord (Mike, Jr.) of Bonaire; grandchild, Michael McCord, III; brother, Brian Dixon (Debra) of Kennesaw; and niece, Riley Frances Dixon.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Warner Robins. Prior to the service, the family will greet friends at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m. Following the service, Mrs. Huguley will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Susan Maria Huguley to the First Baptist Church of Warner Robins Building Fund at 1135 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, Georgia 31093 or Mission Element, P.O. Box 6494, Warner Robins, Georgia 31095.
Published in The Telegraph on July 13, 2019