Susan Harris Stone
August 30, 1943 - September 6, 2020
Macon, GA- Susan Harris Stone born August 30, 1943 in Wilmette, Illinois died peacefully on September 6, 2020 surrounded by the people she loved. Due to the Corona Virus, Memorial Services for Susan will be private. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to pulmonaryfibrosis.org
, Christ Episcopal Church, Christ Church School, John Harris Stone Scholarship Fund, 49 Seahorse Lane Christ Church, Virginia 23031 or the donor's favorite charity.
Susan was the daughter of Clifford Edgar Harris and Virginia Jones Harris of Wilmette, Illinois and was preceded in death by her son, John Harris Stone. Susan was always her own person, opinionated and fiercely loyal to her family, acting as a champion for each of them. Susan could appear tough on the outside but underneath she was a very caring soul and a staunch supporter of the underdog, unique and always the straight shooter. Her family came first for Susan and, after raising her own two children, she dove head first into assisting with her three grandchildren as well, providing the glue to hold together her loved ones even through difficult times. Susan was a worker, giving her time freely where she perceived a need. She was a past president of the Museum Guild, Chairman of the Outreach Committee of Christ Church where she also served on the Vestry. Along with her husband, Susan orchestrated a Weekend Lunch Program for those in need through Christ Church. She was a past president of Potpourri Garden Club and an avid tennis player into her seventies. Competing along with much younger women, Susan proudly held her own with the Idle Hour Tennis Junkies. She loved to read and enjoyed her membership in The Happy Bookers Book Club. Susan also worked as Financial Manager her husband's law practice for 30 years. They were business partners in every way.
Susan lived in Macon, Georgia for 54 years. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kice Hagan Stone; her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Stone; and her three grandchildren, Benjamin Fitzhugh Randolph of Atlanta, GA, Susan Hagan Randolph, and Mary Madison Randolph both of Santa Barbara, California; siblings, Alton Bruce Harris and Andrea Kramer of Chicago, Illinois, Kathleen Harris Quale of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Stephen McGrew Harris of Arkansas; and nieces, Virgina Anne and Todd Quale, Jane Quale and Michael Verghani, and Cynthia Kramer Harris; and nephew, John Andrew Quale.
