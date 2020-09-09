1/1
Susan Harris Stone
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Harris Stone
August 30, 1943 - September 6, 2020
Macon, GA- Susan Harris Stone born August 30, 1943 in Wilmette, Illinois died peacefully on September 6, 2020 surrounded by the people she loved. Due to the Corona Virus, Memorial Services for Susan will be private. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to pulmonaryfibrosis.org, Christ Episcopal Church, Christ Church School, John Harris Stone Scholarship Fund, 49 Seahorse Lane Christ Church, Virginia 23031 or the donor's favorite charity.
Susan was the daughter of Clifford Edgar Harris and Virginia Jones Harris of Wilmette, Illinois and was preceded in death by her son, John Harris Stone. Susan was always her own person, opinionated and fiercely loyal to her family, acting as a champion for each of them. Susan could appear tough on the outside but underneath she was a very caring soul and a staunch supporter of the underdog, unique and always the straight shooter. Her family came first for Susan and, after raising her own two children, she dove head first into assisting with her three grandchildren as well, providing the glue to hold together her loved ones even through difficult times. Susan was a worker, giving her time freely where she perceived a need. She was a past president of the Museum Guild, Chairman of the Outreach Committee of Christ Church where she also served on the Vestry. Along with her husband, Susan orchestrated a Weekend Lunch Program for those in need through Christ Church. She was a past president of Potpourri Garden Club and an avid tennis player into her seventies. Competing along with much younger women, Susan proudly held her own with the Idle Hour Tennis Junkies. She loved to read and enjoyed her membership in The Happy Bookers Book Club. Susan also worked as Financial Manager her husband's law practice for 30 years. They were business partners in every way.
Susan lived in Macon, Georgia for 54 years. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kice Hagan Stone; her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Stone; and her three grandchildren, Benjamin Fitzhugh Randolph of Atlanta, GA, Susan Hagan Randolph, and Mary Madison Randolph both of Santa Barbara, California; siblings, Alton Bruce Harris and Andrea Kramer of Chicago, Illinois, Kathleen Harris Quale of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Stephen McGrew Harris of Arkansas; and nieces, Virgina Anne and Todd Quale, Jane Quale and Michael Verghani, and Cynthia Kramer Harris; and nephew, John Andrew Quale.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Susan Harris Stone



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved