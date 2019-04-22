Susan Lord Bridges
07/28/1952 - 04/20/2019
DANVILLE, GA- Susan Lord Bridges
Susan Lord Bridges, 66, of Hwy 358, passed away Saturday at her residence.
Services will be held Monday April 22, 2019 at 11:00am in Reece Funeral Home. Elder Franklin Bryant will officiate.
Mrs. Bridges was born in Covington, GA the daughter of the late Larry Eugene Lord and Daisy Watkins Lord. Susan was a Homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Alton D. Bridges. Son, Matt Bridges, Daughter, Kristen (Robert) Sanders. Grandchildren, R.J. Sanders and Tori Sanders. Sister, Marilyn Schneiter.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Reece Funeral Home
15448 U.S. 80
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-3121
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 22, 2019