Susan Marie Riezinger Califf
Jones County, Georgia- JONES COUNTY: Susan Marie Riezinger Califf, 70, of Creekside Drive, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at a local hospice facility. Services will be private.
Mrs. Califf was born September 8, 1949, in Chicago and had lived in Jones County for the past twenty-five years. She was the daughter of the late John Riezinger and Ester Holman Riezinger. Mrs. Califf loved being in the sunshine, tending to her flowers and was devoted to her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters: Barbara and Cathy.
Mrs. Califf is survived by her husband of fifty-three years: James Califf; children: James Califf, III (Kim), Mark Califf (Jennifer) and Matthew Califf (Leah); eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sisters: Mary Hendrick and Nancy Cates and her brothers: Bobby Riezinger and Danny Riezinger.
The family may be contacted at the residence at 620 Creekside Drive in Jones County.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020