Susan Raley-Bruner
August 26, 1958 - January 23, 2020
Bolingbroke, GA- Susan Raley-Bruner, 61, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street with the Rev. Cassandra Howe officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital in memory of Susan Raley-Bruner, online www.navicenthealth.org/foundation then destination "Children's Hospital".
Susan was born in Milledgeville, GA to the late Wilbur Raley and Doris Combes Raley. Susan earned her BSN from Georgia College. Susan retired from the Medical Center of Central Georgia after thirty-three years of service. She was a generous, hard working person who loved to make people laugh. She loved her family, cats, rain, bells, daisies, storms, mason jars and purple.
She is survived by her husband of thirty-four years, Barry Bruner of Bolingbroke, daughter, Rhiannon Bruner of Macon and son, Jacob Bruner of Macon, brother, Rip (Timmy) Raley, nieces, Holly Spires and Dixie Raley. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Jody Raley.
Published in The Telegraph from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2020